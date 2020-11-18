Bits + chips
Fan motor driver IC supplier Sentelic reports strong earning
Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Fan motor driver IC supplier Sentelic has reported strong earnings for the first three quarters of 2020, as the ongoing work-from-home activities have helped drive up demand for related MCUs and controller ICs for server products.

The company's EPS for the January-September period came to NT$1.55, accounting for 90% of the comparable figures seen a year earlier, according to company data.

Bolstered by rising demand from the server sector, it also saw revenues grow 16.57% on year to NT$330 million in October.

With order dynamics for servers supporting remote working, cloud and big data applications remaining strong, the company is poised for robust sales in fourth-quarter 2020 and beyond, according to industry sources.

