Highlights of the day: Taiwan IT industry to see strong 2021
Notebook ODMs expect their shipments in the first quarter of 2021 to only slip less than 10% sequentially instead of traditional 20-30% declines, while Taiwan's pure-play foundries will also enjoy a strong 2021 because of robust demand for their capacities. Pegatron is looking to establish a new factory in the US to supply products to clients there.

Notebook ODMs to see strongest-ever first quarter in 2021: Notebook ODMs are expected to post only single-digit sequential decreases in shipments for the first quarter of 2021, compared with the 20-30% declines usually seen during the same period in previous years, according to industry sources.

Strong year ahead for Taiwan pure-play foundries: Taiwan-based pure-play foundries, led by TSMC, are expected to enjoy a strong 2021 when there may be no obvious seasonality, according to industry sources.

Pegatron mulls setting up manufacturing facilities in US: Pegatron is considering establishing a new plant in the US to better serve its clients there including Apple and Tesla, according to industry sources.

