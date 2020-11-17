US, Taiwan to hold high-level trade talks

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Trade officials from the US and Taiwan are scheduled to hold talks on November 20 this Friday to discuss issues that will help promote and cement trade ties and other relationships between the two sides, although Taiwan is not being a part of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) – a free trade deal signed recently by 15 member countries in the Asia Pacific region.

The US-Taiwan trade talks, dubbed Taiwan-US Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue, bear crucial importance for the future bilateral trade developments between the two sides, with prospects possibly leading to the signing of BTA (bilateral trade agreement) of the countries, according to industry observers.

This will be the first time for Taiwan to enable to discuss trade and other issues directly with high ranking officials from the US Department of State, instead of officials from USTR, the sources noted.

The trade talks will cover issues including medical care, supply chains, clean 5G, science and technology, infrastructure and energy, among other topics, according to officials at Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Taiwan hopes to deepen its bilateral ties with the US through trade, investment, industrial cooperation, energy procurement, and to jointly promote the economic growth in the Indo-Pacific region, said the officials.

Meanwhile, the ministry is assessing the possible impacts of its exclusion from the RCEP, and will come out with related contingency measures to help Taiwan's business to face the new challenges.

However, economic minister Mei-hua Wang said that the impacts would be limited as over 70% of Taiwan's exports to the 15-member RCEP countries are already exempted from import tariffs under the ITA (Ministerial Declaration on Trade in Information Technology Products) agreement.