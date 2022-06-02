Taiwan and US announce Initiative on 21st-Century Trade

Taiwan government held a high-profile press conference on June 2 to announce the launch of the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade, and the US Trade Representative Office also released a press release later on the same day, pledging on-going engagement with stakeholders to advance and deepen the US-Taiwan economic and trade relationship.

At the press conference, Taiwan's chief trade negotiator John Deng said the initiative is comprehensive, continuous and integrative in structure, capable of serving a roadmap for forging a bilateral trade agreement. Taiwan has expessed hopes to sign a bilateral free trade agreement with the US, according to Reuters, quoting John Deng.

Deng said the new initiative is aiming for high standards, which is conducive for Taiwan to apply for membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

"The future negotiations between Taiwan and the United States will touch on issues such as digital trade, trade facilitation, labor rights protection, and environmental protection, which will also bring about more trade-related exchanges and international cooperation for our industry, which are all important issues of concern to the industry," said economics minister Mei-hua Wang.

Wang pointed out that she and Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin had made separate calls to industry leaders to understand their thoughts about the new initiative. "They highly recognized the value of the new initiative and emphasized that this is a very good direction and a major breakthrough for Taiwan's economy and trade," said Wang.

"The government has implemented many market-opening measures to show the US that we are determined to align with international standards," echoed the editorial of Liberty Times, a newspaper close to the ruling party.

The initiative seems to be a remedial deal for Taiwan's exclusion from the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), which the Wall Street Journal said is a design to counter China's influence with multi-lateral collaborations in areas such as supply chain, clean energy and digital standards with the aforementioned counterparts.

The US-initiated IPEF includes Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, and seven Southeast Asian countries, but Taiwan was left out probably to prevent unnecessary pressure from China.

The initiative will focus on 11 trade areas including trade facilitation, regulatory practices, agriculture, anti-corruption, supporting SMEs in trade, harnessing the benefits of digital trade, promoting worker-centric trade, supporting climate and environment action, standards, state-owned enterprise, agriculture, and non-market policies and practices. USTR confirmed the first meeting of the bilateral initiative is expected to be held, under the auspices of AIT and TECRO, later in June in Washington, DC.