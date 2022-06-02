中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Jun 2, 2022
    20:42
    mostly cloudy
    28°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    SINTRONES
    Sponsored
    Home Asia

    Taiwan and US announce Initiative on 21st-Century Trade

    Judy Lin, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Taiwan government held a high-profile press conference on June 2 to announce the launch of the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade, and the US Trade Representative Office also released a press release later on the same day, pledging on-going engagement with stakeholders to advance and deepen the US-Taiwan economic and trade relationship.

    At the press conference, Taiwan's chief trade negotiator John Deng said the initiative is comprehensive, continuous and integrative in structure, capable of serving a roadmap for forging a bilateral trade agreement. Taiwan has expessed hopes to sign a bilateral free trade agreement with the US, according to Reuters, quoting John Deng.

    Deng said the new initiative is aiming for high standards, which is conducive for Taiwan to apply for membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

    "The future negotiations between Taiwan and the United States will touch on issues such as digital trade, trade facilitation, labor rights protection, and environmental protection, which will also bring about more trade-related exchanges and international cooperation for our industry, which are all important issues of concern to the industry," said economics minister Mei-hua Wang.

    Wang pointed out that she and Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin had made separate calls to industry leaders to understand their thoughts about the new initiative. "They highly recognized the value of the new initiative and emphasized that this is a very good direction and a major breakthrough for Taiwan's economy and trade," said Wang.

    "The government has implemented many market-opening measures to show the US that we are determined to align with international standards," echoed the editorial of Liberty Times, a newspaper close to the ruling party.

    The initiative seems to be a remedial deal for Taiwan's exclusion from the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), which the Wall Street Journal said is a design to counter China's influence with multi-lateral collaborations in areas such as supply chain, clean energy and digital standards with the aforementioned counterparts.

    The US-initiated IPEF includes Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, and seven Southeast Asian countries, but Taiwan was left out probably to prevent unnecessary pressure from China.

    The initiative will focus on 11 trade areas including trade facilitation, regulatory practices, agriculture, anti-corruption, supporting SMEs in trade, harnessing the benefits of digital trade, promoting worker-centric trade, supporting climate and environment action, standards, state-owned enterprise, agriculture, and non-market policies and practices. USTR confirmed the first meeting of the bilateral initiative is expected to be held, under the auspices of AIT and TECRO, later in June in Washington, DC.

    Tags
    analysis Taiwan US US-Taiwan trade
    Related stories
    Jan 12
    Japan voices support for Taiwan's CPTPP accession and urges more collaboration in semiconductor
    Jun 17
    US-Taiwan partnerships: Q&A with Arati Shroff, deputy chief of Economic Section at AIT
    Nov 17, 2020
    US, Taiwan to hold high-level trade talks
    Related topic
    Opinions
    Your Data, Our Mission
    BIZ FOCUS
    May 31, 15:08
    ASUS Tinker Board features excellent computing power and strong supply chain to satisfy industrial automation and commercial markets
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    MEAN WELL introduces 3+N System Solutions - first focusing on smart lighting control
    Friday 27 May 2022
    Empower manufacturing with AI: Into new era of smart manufacturing with collective wisdom
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    MSI unveils new lineup at Computex 2022 Online
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Jun 2, 12:34
    Macronix expands automotive NOR flash market presence
    Thursday 2 June 2022
    EV chip costs may exceed battery costs, says China car vendor
    Thursday 2 June 2022
    Research Insight: Infineon SiC products aim at auto, industrial applications
    Thursday 2 June 2022
    China to boost car sales with new stimulus