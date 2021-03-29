URE suffers operating loss in 2020

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Solar cell and PV module maker United Renewable Energy (URE) posted consolidated revenues of NT$12.511 billion (US$440 million), gross margin of -7.01%, operating loss of NT$4.614 billion, net loss of NT$6.139 billion for 2020, according to the company.

The operating loss included NT$1.978 billion recognized as impairment of assets pursuant to International Accounting Standard 36.

In order to cover the net loss, URE will downsize paid-in capital by 43.42% from NT$26.651 billion at present to NT$15.080 billion. URE will then improve financial health through issuing up to 250 million new shares to raise additional paid-in capital.

URE has decided not to distribute any dividend for 2020.

Fellow maker TSEC has also released 2020 financial report with consolidated revenues at NT$4.624 billion, gross margin at 10.57%, operating loss at NT$295.0 million, net loss at NT$285.9 million, and has decided not to distribute any dividend for the year.