Green energy
URE suffers operating loss in 2020
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Solar cell and PV module maker United Renewable Energy (URE) posted consolidated revenues of NT$12.511 billion (US$440 million), gross margin of -7.01%, operating loss of NT$4.614 billion, net loss of NT$6.139 billion for 2020, according to the company.

The operating loss included NT$1.978 billion recognized as impairment of assets pursuant to International Accounting Standard 36.

In order to cover the net loss, URE will downsize paid-in capital by 43.42% from NT$26.651 billion at present to NT$15.080 billion. URE will then improve financial health through issuing up to 250 million new shares to raise additional paid-in capital.

URE has decided not to distribute any dividend for 2020.

Fellow maker TSEC has also released 2020 financial report with consolidated revenues at NT$4.624 billion, gross margin at 10.57%, operating loss at NT$295.0 million, net loss at NT$285.9 million, and has decided not to distribute any dividend for the year.

Supply chain
China¡¦s 2021-2025 Five-year Plan: Semiconductor self-sufficiency push
Research insights
  1. Samsung Display flexible AMOLED panels make headways in China, says Digitimes Research
  2. Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – February 2021
  3. China IC design houses see record output in 2020, says Digitimes Research
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.