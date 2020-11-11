Pegatron sees October revenue rise

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Pegatron has reported consolidated revenues of NT$138.17 billion (US$4.83 billion) for October 2020, up 9.53% on month to reach a new high of the year, although the sum represents a 6.11% on-year decline.

Pegatron said its communication products saw dramatic on-month revenue growth in October, thanks to shipments deferred from previous months. The company's IT products had a slight on-month revenue decline in the month, while shipments for consumer products including game consoles were stable from a month ago in October.

Pegatron shipped a total of 850,000-900,000 notebooks, and 600,000 desktops and motherboards combined in October.

Photo: Digitimes file photo