Chipbond posts record October revenue

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan-based Chipbond Technology, a backend house specializing in display driver ICs, saw its October revenue hit a record high for the third consecutive month.

Chipbond reported consolidated revenue of NT$2.03 billion (US$71.2 million) for October 2020, and consolidated sales for the first 10 months of the year totaled NT$18.15 billion, rising 7.4% from the same period in 2019.

Market watchers expect Chipbond to see its 2020 revenue increase 5-7% to a record high of about NT$21.5 billion, with gross margin topping 27.5%. Net profits this year are also set to reach the third-highest annual levels in the company's history, with EPS exceeding NT$5.40, according to the watchers.

Chipbond disclosed previously plans to grow its non-display driver IC backend business, which has climbed as a proportion of company revenue to 30%. The proportion will climb further in 2021, company chairman FJ Wu said in a recent interview with Digitimes. Wu also confirmed the company has raised quotes for some of its offerings, particularly high-end testing services, starting October to reflect tight supply.