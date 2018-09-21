Toshiba Memory, Western Digital open new 3D NAND flash fab

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Toshiba Memory and Western Digital have announced jointly the opening of Fab 6 and a new R&D center at Toshiba's Yokkaichi operations in Mie, Japan.

Toshiba Memory started construction of Fab 6 designed to be a dedicated 3D flash memory fabrication facility in February 2017.

Mass production of 96-layer 3D flash memory at Fab 6 kicked off earlier in September 2018. Toshiba Memory and Western Digital have installed cutting-edge manufacturing equipment for key production processes including deposition and etching at the new fab. Further investments will be made in line with market trends, the companies continued.

The new R&D center located adjacent to Fab 6 began operations in March 2018. The facility will explore and promote advances in the development of 3D flash memory, the companies said.

"We are confident that our joint venture with Western Digital will allow us to continue producing leading edge memories at Yokkaichi," said Yasuo Naruke, president and CEO of Toshiba Memory.

"We are pleased to be opening Fab 6 and the Memory R&D Center with our valued partner Toshiba Memory. For nearly two decades, the successful collaboration between our companies has fostered growth and innovation of NAND flash technology," said Steve Milligan, CEO for Western Digital.