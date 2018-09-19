SAS to set up canopy PV systems at schools

Nuying Huang,Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Solar wafer maker Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS) has announced it and strategic partner Sunrise PV One have jointly won a government project to set up canopy PV systems at 60 public schools in Changhua, central Taiwan.

Sunrise PV One will be responsible for engineering, construction and maintenance, while SAS will provide high-efficiency mono-Si solar cells for modules used in the canopy PV systems.

The PV systems have total installation capacity of 10MWp to generate electricity of 13 million kWh a year, equivalent to carbon reductions of nearly 7,200 metric tons.