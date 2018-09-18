Leadin offers AI-driven B2B wealth management solutions

Mark Tsai, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Many tech startups are actively applying newly emerging technologies to carry out smart wealth management services amid the ever-expanding financial investment portfolios. Among them, Taiwan's Leadin Technology is dedicated to offering AI-driven wealth management solutions through its social trading platform named TradingValley.

Company co-founder Jerry Peng said that TradingValley is cooperating with securities houses, investment trust firms and investment consulting firms in Taiwan to offer smart B2B wealth management services to financial institutions by leveraging algorithm-driven prediction technologies

In the US, TradingValley is zeroing in on the massive B2C market, providing individual users with customized wealth management services associated with ETF (exchange traded funds) and listed shares, through the application of AI and quantitative models, Peng continued.

Peng disclosed that his company is also applying for related operating licenses for its own wealth management app products initially targeting Chinese financial investors in the US market.

Peng indicated that TravingValley hopes to provide retail investors with the optimal and customized investment portfolios and render them smart and convenient wealth management services at low costs.

He disclosed that based on the ensemble learning concept, TradingValley can collect massive financial data and then use multiple machine learning algorithms to predict the performances of global stock exchange markets, so as to work out the best dynamic assets allocation effects and boost the gains from financial investment portfolios.

He added that the firm's algorithm engines can offer precision market analysis, with the winning rate already reaching 70%.

Leadin Technology co-founder Jerry Peng

Photo: Mark Tsai, Digitimes, Spetember 2018