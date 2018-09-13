Taiwan to open Startup Terrace

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) will inaugurate Startup Terrace, an incubation center in New Taipei City, on September 18.

The incubation center has total floor space of 59,382 square meters for offices, conference rooms, exhibition space, hotels and employee dormitories.

Target users of the center are startup businesses engaged in developing IoT (Internet of Things), AI (artificial intelligence) and blockchain applications. It will be rent-free for users in the first year, with 50% discount on rent in the second year, plus subsidies and tax cuts.