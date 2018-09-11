Foxconn August revenues up

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$396.79 billion (US$12.9 billion) for August 2018, up 0.3% sequentially and 25.3% on year.

For the first eight months of 2018 combined, Foxconn achieved consolidated revenues of NT$2.9 trillion, growing 14.83% on year.

As for Foxconn's three major product lines, the consumer electronics product line performed the best in August, followed by communication and computing.

Some market watchers pointed out that one of Foxconn's major clients will host a product launch conference later this week and will release three new smartphones: a 5.8-inch OLED model, a 6.5-inch OLED model and a 6.1-inch LCD model. The orders for the 5.8-inch model have reportedly been fully taken by Foxconn, while the EMS provider is also said to have obtained a majority of the orders for the other two models.

With the client's new products, the market watchers expect Foxconn's revenues to grow even higher for the rest of 2018.

However, despite the rapidly rising revenues, it remains to be seen whether the company's profitability will grow at the same pace.

Foxconn: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2017 - Aug 2018 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Aug-18 396,785 0.3% 25.3% 2,900,933 14.8% Jul-18 395,591 1.5% 25.6% 2,504,148 13.3% Jun-18 389,890 12.3% 23.7% 2,108,558 11.3% May-18 347,104 0.9% 24% 1,718,668 8.8% Apr-18 343,988 (1.5%) 6.6% 1,371,565 5.6% Mar-18 349,155 25.7% 2.2% 1,027,577 5.2% Feb-18 277,815 (30.7%) (4.1%) 678,422 6.9% Jan-18 400,607 (40.7%) 16% 400,607 16% Dec-17 675,141 18.5% 50.2% 4,707,465 8% Nov-17 569,600 17.3% 18.5% 4,032,324 3.2% Oct-17 485,458 7.6% 2.9% 3,462,724 1.1% Sep-17 451,040 42.4% (3.7%) 2,977,266 0.8% Aug-17 316,793 0.6% 1.3% 2,526,226 1.6%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2018