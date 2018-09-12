EVs can function as energy storage systems

Jessie Lin and Hana Hu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei

Electric vehicles (EVs) can play an important role as energy storage systems of virtual power plants via V2G (vehicle to grid) technology.

PV, wind power and other types of renewable energy have a common shortcoming: unstable and uncontrollable power generation. But virtual power plants with energy storage systems can maintain stable power supply by storing energy in off-peak hours for peak-hour supply.

EV-use power charging piles and stations can be connected with as many sources of renewable energy as possible to minimize burdens on regular power grids. With maximized use of renewable energy, EVs' batteries can function as mobile energy storage devices to supply electricity from batteries to power grids via V2G-enabled two-way smart charging stations or charging/discharging converters.

Virtual power plants can use IoT (Internet of Things), AI (artificial intelligence) and big data technologies to better power management, including control of power feeding from EVs depending on power supply load.

Among EV makers, Nissan Motor is the most active in application of V2G technology.