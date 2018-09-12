Maximizing data value for smart production: Q&A with Lenovo VP Tian Rihui

Vincent Mao, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

After experiencing a big tech stride from PC networking to mobile networking, people will embrace a larger stride evolving from mobile networks into smart ones amid rapid developments of IoT, cloud computer, big data and AI technologies, with big data-driven smart manufacturing to be the next focal operations, according to Tian Rihui, vice president of China's Lenovo Group.

In a recent interview by Digitimes, Tian, who also serves as Lenovo's chief researcher and director of its data intelligence business, talked about the group's latest developments and future plans concerning IIoT (industrial IoT) and big data in the China market.

Q: Can you talk about Lenovo's latest developments and future plans for smart businesses, and about the future application trends for big data?

A: Lenovo Group started to engage in big data business in 2011. Initially, big data was utilized to optimize the group's equipment application services, and later extended to internal business operations, including supply chain analysis optimization, quality prediction, and precision marketing, allowing Lenovo to amass abundant experiences in data analysis and collection, and data intelligence analysis and applications.

Following seven years of efforts in this aspect, Lenovo has materialized comprehensive data support for globalization management, production and operation systems. And this data culture has in turn affected the group's business innovations, with the group's products and services having to be designed based on data intelligence whether for individual or corporate customers.

Unlike other big data-related enterprises, Lenovo has since the very beginning moved to deploy globalized big data platforms. As Lenovo PCs and mobile devices have been sold worldwide, the group has collected data from different countries while moving to establish globalized datacenters from the very start. So far, Lenovo has possessed a big data cluster of over 3,000 servers, spread around the world's top-10 datacenters.

Since 2016, Lenovo has started to provide customers with big data platform products, data intelligence analysis and consulting services. What should be done to materialize data intelligence? The core can be seen in three aspects: integrating heterogeneous data from multiple sources into data lakes, combing business models and mathematical models into algorithm libraries, and forming application integration based on business values and development strategies.

In terms of concrete industrial needs, IoT and edge computing technologies are also required. The convergence and innovation of diverse new technologies has posed great challenge to traditional industrial software and IT construction models. In the future, enterprises require the support of both steady-state and sensitive-state technologies to provide quick response to business changes and build front-end micro-service models.

Q: What about the biggest change seen in Lenovo's big data business in recent years? What is the core value of big data smartization for Lenovo? And what are the advantages of Lenovo's big data applications if compared to web giants Alibaba and Tencent?

A: Lenovo's big data business has two missions. Internally, we want to develop into a globally leading data intelligence-driven enterprise to achieve digital transformation and smart upgrades. Externally, we want to provide top data intelligence products and solutions for industries to help customers solidify their market competitiveness. Both internal and external missions are driven by business demand, and this is, I think, the essence of the relationship between technology and business, which will never change.

When it comes to changes, we are focusing more on deeper integration and innovation of business and technology than on previous one-way technology enabling, as we are aware that there exist huge differences among different industries. Smart applications to industries, for instance, are different from those to consumers, as the former involves organic combination of industrial mechanisms and smart technologies, with application scenarios selected having to hit the pain points of industries.

Accordingly, enterprises must develop deeper industrial know-how and business sense, and this is exactly the advantage of Lenovo's big data business. By leveraging big data technology, Lenovo has accomplished product optimization during the whole workflow and rebirth of global supply chains, thus saving hundreds of thousands of US dollars on inventory and product maintenance costs and significantly boosting the company's operating efficiency.

Q: Would you please elaborate further on Lenovo's strategic deployments in smart industrial applications, system platforms and innovative products and solutions? What leading smart technologies can Lenovo offer for smart manufacturing? Please also share with us success cases of how Lenovo has leveraged its technology and platform advantages to help China manufacturing plants with digital transformation.

A: In order to help industrial users better utilize data intelligence, Lenovo has adopted a dual-pronged strategy for developing its big data business, one associated with IT (information technology) operation and another with OT (operation technology). Lenovo is moving to develop different big data products, design different solutions and provide different cloud services for the IT and OT markets.

In the IT market, Lenovo will take the LeapHD big data platform software as the core to build data lakes for industrial customers and provide consigned private data cloud services. In the OT market, Lenovo has launched brand-new LeapIoT products, which will serve as the core for building cyber physical system, while also providing a public cloud-based and open IIoT platform LeapAI.com.

Besides industrial solutions, Lenovo has adopted a "data intelligence" strategy with data integration and agile intelligence as the core and offered the best methods and routes for implementing the strategy, so as to provide industrial clients with IT consultancy services associated with data intelligence. The Leap product family covers such aspects as IIoT, data storage, real-time analysis, AI and industrial apps.

Among them, LeapIoT is an industry-dedicated IoT platform, providing solutions ranging from industrial equipment and sensor access to end-to-end industrial applications. Through terminal access, edge computing, real-time data, sequential storage, digital twin and data insight, the platform can offer brand-new smart revamping services for newly installed or existing production equipment, helping to meet the demand for industrial connection, system collaboration and data analysis at the manufacturing end of enterprises.

The LeapHD big data computing platform can conduct mass data storage and high-performance computing. Based on Hadoop/Spark ecosystems, the platform can highly integrate complicated open-source technologies and optimize their performances, boasting such characteristics as versatile functions, easy use, and high-performance and stable operations

In addition, we also have a high-performance memory analysis platform LeapOcean. Through the platform, enterprises can quickly build their own big data warehouses for the purpose of comprehensive data analysis and help them fast explore business opportunities, avert relevant risks and make accurate decisions.

The deep learning platform LeapML provides deep learning distributed architecture, machine learning toolbox, knowledge graph components, predictive library, optimization library, and knowledge base, able to help users effectively dig out huge business values lurking behind the data.

Finally, LeapAI is an open platform to support the development of IIoT applications. The platform can not only provide developers with simple but high-performance development tools and technical means, but also offer two-way valuable services for developers and users.

In one of the success cases about Lenovo helping customers with digital transformation, our company has, through machine learning and knowledge graphs, helped a steel maker accurately predict its demand for steel materials and its downstream customer demand for steel products, with an accuracy rate of up to 92.2%. As a result, we have helped the steel maker lower inventory cost by tens of millions of Chinese yuan, cut the cycle time for inventory turnover by 20%, and carry out production workflow optimization.

Q: Following years of efforts in the development of big data business by Lenovo, what do you think is the largest problem and challenge for China enterprises in the process of smart manufacturing transformation? With data leakages frequently reported in the cloud market, how will Lenovo do to enhance information protection?

A: For China manufacturing enterprises, smart production transformation cannot be done in the short term. Some China manufacturers boast better automation and informatization infrastructures, but most still stay at the Industry 2.0 stage. To effectively push for smart manufacturing, the fundamental automation and digitization must be done first.

Meanwhile, China enterprises are short of sound systematic planning for transforming and upgrading their business operations and have to sharpen their ability to create the values of products during their life cycles. Smart production transformation is a complicated system engineering, involving diverse aspects such as R&D, production, supply chains and services. Enterprises must, through a well-rounded planning, carry out close integration of manufacturing and information technologies, so as to effectively create values for their products.

One more critical factor for accomplishing smart production transformation rests with the full utilization of the data value, which involves the application of many emerging technologies such as IoT, big data and AI. And the application of the technologies must be adaptable to specific industrial scenarios if real values are to be materialized. This is a major problem facing manufacturers and also what Lenovo must work hard to address.

As to the security issue, traditional protection means can hardly stall ever-advancing hacking and malware invasions, and therefore efforts should be focused on redesigning the security defense architectures of new platforms in accordance with the characteristics of big data and cloud computing technologies. In this aspect, Lenovo has highlighted an integrated, multi-level and well-rounded data security defense mechanism to assure zero loophole at platform systems, no vulnerability in security control and independent development of technology products.

Lenovo has developed comprehensive big data solutions addressing infrastructure security, storage security, system security, application security, platform network service security, accreditation authorization, auditing, log tracking, and safety incident monitoring. In addition, we have also helped major enterprises or institutions establish big data security systems, principles, strategies, management packages and enforcement rules.

Enterprises must attach great importance to data security management during the whole life cycle of the data, including data collection, transmission, processing, sharing and final destruction, so as to ensure successful application of our data security solutions.

Lenovo vice president Tian Rihui

