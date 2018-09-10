Tuple Technologies applies AI face ID tech to unmanned stores

Mark Tsai, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Singapore-based tech startup Tuple Technologies has successfully applied its AI-based facial recognition technology to create brand-new logistics of unmanned store, allowing many consumers to simultaneously enter the store but leave one by one after settling accounts.

Tuple's chief marketing officer and AI system team leader Santhosh Nagaiah said that to access unmanned stores, consumers must first download a specific app, take a selfie of their facial features and have their credit cards linked for online payment.

Consumers pick their commodities - all of which carry FRID (frequency radio ID) labels - and then pass through face recognition cameras and FRID sensor gateways. The system can automatically identify the commodities they purchase and the cloud backend will automatically charge their purchases from their credit cards, according to Nagaiah.

Besides the face recognition service, Tuple also applies AI technologies for big data analysis, social networking management, enterprise marketing, logistics control, market prediction, smart retail, and robot dialogues, according to the firm's CEO Raymond Lim.

Lim said that Tuple now offers internal data analysis mainly for the banking, insurance, and logistics sectors, and its sub-brand Frolic Innovation provides virtual platforms to support smart retail sales and will incorporate blockchain technology to break through international and foreign exchanges hurdles.

As to social networking management, SP Lim, the firm's manager in charge of the business, said that Tuple's AI system can collect data concerning users and their living habits and then provide useful information to better cater to user needs. For instance, users usually tend to source information concerning hotels and car rental service at 8:00pm-9:00 pm after dinner, and Tuple will offer more related information on social networks.