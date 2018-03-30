China high tariffs on Europe-made polysilicon to end in October

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

China has announced the anti-dumping and anti-subsidization tariffs imposed on Europe-produced polysilicon produced will expire on October 31, 2018.

China's Ministry of Commerce in April 2017 decided to extend the taxation for 18 months to October 31, 2018. However, China-based makers or any related parties hoping to have it extended further can apply for a government review 60 days prior to the expiry date.

China-based polysilicon makers plan to apply for a review because the removal of the tariffs will give them pressure. But China-based solar wafer, cell and module makers mostly object to extending taxation, as local supply of high-purity polysilicon is far insufficient, forcing China's mono-Si wafer makers to rely heavily on imported materials.