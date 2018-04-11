Catcher enjoys strong 1Q18

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Catcher Technology has announced consolidated revenues of NT$6.52 billion (US$221.88 million) for March, up 14.3% on month and 31.1% on year, with first-quarter consolidated revenues dropping 37.8% sequentially, but rising 40% on year to come to NT$20.41 billion. This was also the first time that the company's revenues surpassed NT$20 billion in the first quarter.

Catcher expects its operation to rise each quarter in 2018 and to benefit from both of its smartphone and notebook businesses. Catcher's new products are also expected to debut in 2018, which should drive up its revenues.

Catcher chairman Allen Horng pointed out that metal chassis, which is considered by many consumers as a high-end feature of notebooks, is enjoying increasing demand from notebook brand vendors who are able to charge higher prices for metal-chassis notebooks to lower their pressure from rising component costs.

With the next-generation iPhones estimated to be released in the second half, Catcher, which is a major supplier of the smarpthones' chassis, is also expected to see increased revenues from the smartphone segment, according to some market watchers.

