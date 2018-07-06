Metal chassis maker Waffer expands client base in auto sector

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Metal chassis maker Waffer Technology has been expanding its customer portfolio in the automobile field and managed to obtain new orders from Europe-based car vendors.

Waffer has been delivering electric vehicle components to its new clients since the second quarter and has established two new plants in China to satisfy their demand. One of the plants will join the production in July and the other November.

Waffer used to primarily focus on supplying notebook metal chassis, but has been shifting its business priority to automotive component, said Waffer chairman Francis Tsai.

Since automotive component orders require around two years of preparation before the official production, Waffer is currently manufacturing for orders from two years ago and new orders it has recently obtained will not begin mass production until 2019 or 2022.

Waffer has announced its June consolidated revenues increased 20.8% on year to reach NT$299 million (US$9.71 million) with the amount for the first half growing 25.01% on year to arrive at NT$1.73 billion.