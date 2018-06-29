Asustek ties up with MTS to promote ZenFone Max Pro in Russia

Monica Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Asustek Computer has signed recently a cooperation MoU with Russia-based telecom operator MTS to promote its latest smartphone ZenFone Max Pro in Russia.

The debut of ZenFone Max Pro in Russia came after the company launched the model in India and Indonesia in April, said the sources, noting that Asustek has teamed up with Flipkart to promote the device in India.

The ZenFone Max Pro features a 6-inch FHD all-screen display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 CPU, dual-lens rear camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

Together with the availability of its ZenFone 5 in mid-April and ZenFone 5Z in mid-June, Asustek expects its smartphone shipments to grow 25-35% sequentially in the second quarter of 2018.

For the second quarter, the company also expects its PC and component shipments to drop 10% and 20%, respectively, from a quarter earlier, affected by seasonality and a slowdown in demand from cryptocurrency mining sector.

Based on its forecasts, Asustek's revenues are expected to reach NT$80-85 billion in the second quarter, down 5-10% on quarter, with an operating margin of 3.5-4%, according to industry sources.

Asustek CEO Jerry Shen signs MoU deal with MTS

Photo: Asustek