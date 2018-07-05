Google offers AI innovation boot camps in Taiwan

Max Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Google will arrange AI (artificial intelligence) innovation boot camp activities at four universities in Taiwan, according to managing director Chien Lee-feng for Google Taiwan.

Google in March 2018 announced Intelligent Taiwan, an initiative to help the Taiwan government boost digital transformation of economy and Taiwan-based enterprises strengthen AI capability. The initiative includes training university students and organizing AI innovation boot camps, Chien explained.

With support from the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), National Taiwan University, National Tsing Hua University, National Chiao Tung University and National Cheng Kung University have each set up an AI innovation research center focusing on biotechnology and medical care, AI core technologies, smart manufacturing and smart services respectively.

Through cooperation with the four universities' AI centers, Google will have US- and UK-based top AI experts deliver keynote speeches at the boot camps, with topics including natural language processing, application of deep learning on medical images, reinforcement learning, recommendation system, and application of machine learning to Google Cloud, Chien noted.

To let Taiwan-based AI researchers better understand TensorFlow - Google's open-source software library for dataflow programming for Google's internal use - Google will offer courses for them to shorten time taken in AI research.

Google has made efforts to promote AI education in Taiwan, having launched a traditional Chinese version of Google-developed online Machine Learning Crash Course and held three seminars to train over 180 university teachers in AI.

Google Taiwan managing director Chien Lee-feng

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2018