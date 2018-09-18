NTU to work with Standford in biomedical AI

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

National Taiwan University (NTU) has signed an MoU with Stanford University's School of Medicine to jointly develop AI (artificial intelligence) applications for biomedicine, according to Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).

NTU and four other universities have participated in Spark Taiwan, an incubation and training program to help Taiwan's pharmaceutical and medical sector commercialize R&D results. The curriculums and training models are provided by Stanford's Spark program.

The cooperation aims to establish an information system to process medical data, a promotional office, databases, a data warehousing system, and interfaces between medical data and the information system. It also looks to train talent and commercialize R&D results.

Standford has developed AI applications for medical care for many years. Taiwan has established a rich digital medical database from its national health insurance program.

NTU and Stanford University School of Medicine sign an MoU for AI development

Photo: Ministry of Science and Technology