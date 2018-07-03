DRAM prices to rise slightly in 3Q18, says DRAMeXchange

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

DRAM average selling prices (ASPs) will register a slight increase sequentially in the third quarter, and flat growth in the fourth, according to DRAMeXchange.

While suppliers' bit output continues to grow through technology transitions, the DRAM ASPs are expected to see a marginal rise in the third quarter thanks largely to replenishment demand prior to the traditional peak season, said DRAMeXchange.

"As suppliers migrate to 1X or 1Y nm process one after another, the DRAM bit output increased by 3.2% in 2Q18 QoQ although some issues remain regarding the yield rate and product quality," said Avril Wu, senior research director of DRAMeXchange. "On the demand front, the market will witness steady stock up demand as the safety stock levels have not been reached, resulting in the marginal rise in DRAM ASP QoQ."

DRAMeXchange expects the DRAM industry bit output to increase 4.8% sequentially in the third quarter. Coupled with a marginal rise in ASPs, the industry output value is forecast to reach a record high in the third quarter, DRAMeXchange noted.

Demand for servers and mobile devices will be driving the overall DRAM demand growth in the third quarter, DRAMeXchange said. On the contrary, graphics DRAM and consumer DRAM demand will slow down in the third quarter due mainly to falling demand for cryptocurrency mining.

The industry bit supply is expected to continue growing in the next few quarters, as suppliers migrate to newer 1X/1Ynm process technologies, DRAMeXchange said. DRAM ASPs will likely see flat growth in the fourth quarter after having a marginal increase in the third.