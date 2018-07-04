Global image sensor shipments to top US$15 billion in 2020, says Digitimes Research

Ricky Tu,

Global shipments of CMOS as well as CCD image sensors will exceed US$15 billion in value in 2020, Digitimes Research estimates. The shipment value increased by over 15% on year to US$12.2 billion in 2017.

Industry leader Sony will be aggressively expanding its presence in the automotive segment in 2018, while encountering a slowdown in demand for smartphones, Digitimes Research believes.

Sony's CMOS image sensor (CIS) market share reached as high as 45% in both 2016 and 2017, thanks to its shipments to Apple. Nevertheless, Sony's share of the automotive CIS segment was only 9% in 2017.

Sony with its automotive CIS has cut into the supply chain of Toyota, and will be expanding its client base in the field to include Bosch, Nissan and Hyundai this year.