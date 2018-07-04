Alibaba helps RT-Mart in China upgrade hypermarket chain

Chia-Han Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

RT-Mart, a hypermarket chain in China originally established by Taiwan-based Runtex Group, has adopted retail operational technology developed by Alibaba Group Holding, which holds a 36.16% stake in RT-Mart, to digitally upgrade operation of its 400 stores around China, according to media reports.

Alibaba has successfully applied the retail technology to its cashless Hema supermarkets, and RT-Mart's adoption is to duplicate most of the application to combine offline and online shopping.

The digital upgrade includes online ordering via barcode scanning at chain stores with purchased items delivered to customers' homes within three kilometers of the respective stores in one hour; and payment via Alibaba's e-payment platform Alipay.

RT-Mart has upgraded about 100 stores and will complete it for the remaining ones by year-end 2018.