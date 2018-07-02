Bits + chips
Taiwan science parks record revenues of over NT$794 billion for January-April 2018, says MOST
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Government-run Hsinchu Science Park (HSP), Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) and Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) generated combined revenues of NT$794.733 billion (US$26.38 billion) in January-April 2018, growing 4.77% on year, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).

HSP recorded revenues of NT$331.448 billion, up 3.65% on year; STSP had NT$248.833 billion, down 11.87%; and CTSP posted NT$214.452 billion, up 37.12%.

The three science parks posted a combined export value of NT$532.689 billion in January-April 2018, increasing 3.45% on year, and a combined import value of NT$256.402 billion, decreasing 8.30%, MOST said.

As of the end of May 2018, 961 firms had been approved to be stationed in the three parks and 845 of them had set up or were setting up factories there, MOST indicated. There were 273,022 employees in the three parks at the end of May: 152,973 in HSP, 74,829 in STSP and 45,220 in CTSP, MOST noted.

MOST: Science park revenues by industry, Jan-Apr 2018 (NT$b)

Industries

HSP

STSP

CTSP

Total

Y/Y

IC

244.888

148.336

146.124

539.349

9.82%

Opto-electronics

43.274

79.687

55.583

178.544

(9.24%)

Computers & peripherals

11.396

0.546

0.974

12.917

(7.12%)

Networking & communication

10.591

1.813

0.024

12.428

(5.62%)

Precision machinery

15.400

14.837

9.770

40.008

21.80%

Biotechnology

3.601

2.775

1.367

7.743

5.89%

Others

2.296

0.839

0.609

3.745

8.63%

Source: MOST, compiled by Digitimes, June 2018

Realtime news
© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.