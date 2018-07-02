Taiwan science parks record revenues of over NT$794 billion for January-April 2018, says MOST

Government-run Hsinchu Science Park (HSP), Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) and Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) generated combined revenues of NT$794.733 billion (US$26.38 billion) in January-April 2018, growing 4.77% on year, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).
HSP recorded revenues of NT$331.448 billion, up 3.65% on year; STSP had NT$248.833 billion, down 11.87%; and CTSP posted NT$214.452 billion, up 37.12%.
The three science parks posted a combined export value of NT$532.689 billion in January-April 2018, increasing 3.45% on year, and a combined import value of NT$256.402 billion, decreasing 8.30%, MOST said.
As of the end of May 2018, 961 firms had been approved to be stationed in the three parks and 845 of them had set up or were setting up factories there, MOST indicated. There were 273,022 employees in the three parks at the end of May: 152,973 in HSP, 74,829 in STSP and 45,220 in CTSP, MOST noted.
MOST: Science park revenues by industry, Jan-Apr 2018 (NT$b)
Industries
HSP
STSP
CTSP
Total
Y/Y
IC
244.888
148.336
146.124
539.349
9.82%
Opto-electronics
43.274
79.687
55.583
178.544
(9.24%)
Computers & peripherals
11.396
0.546
0.974
12.917
(7.12%)
Networking & communication
10.591
1.813
0.024
12.428
(5.62%)
Precision machinery
15.400
14.837
9.770
40.008
21.80%
Biotechnology
3.601
2.775
1.367
7.743
5.89%
Others
2.296
0.839
0.609
3.745
8.63%
Source: MOST, compiled by Digitimes, June 2018