Taiwan science parks record revenues of over NT$794 billion for January-April 2018, says MOST

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Government-run Hsinchu Science Park (HSP), Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) and Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) generated combined revenues of NT$794.733 billion (US$26.38 billion) in January-April 2018, growing 4.77% on year, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).

HSP recorded revenues of NT$331.448 billion, up 3.65% on year; STSP had NT$248.833 billion, down 11.87%; and CTSP posted NT$214.452 billion, up 37.12%.

The three science parks posted a combined export value of NT$532.689 billion in January-April 2018, increasing 3.45% on year, and a combined import value of NT$256.402 billion, decreasing 8.30%, MOST said.

As of the end of May 2018, 961 firms had been approved to be stationed in the three parks and 845 of them had set up or were setting up factories there, MOST indicated. There were 273,022 employees in the three parks at the end of May: 152,973 in HSP, 74,829 in STSP and 45,220 in CTSP, MOST noted.

MOST: Science park revenues by industry, Jan-Apr 2018 (NT$b) Industries HSP STSP CTSP Total Y/Y IC 244.888 148.336 146.124 539.349 9.82% Opto-electronics 43.274 79.687 55.583 178.544 (9.24%) Computers & peripherals 11.396 0.546 0.974 12.917 (7.12%) Networking & communication 10.591 1.813 0.024 12.428 (5.62%) Precision machinery 15.400 14.837 9.770 40.008 21.80% Biotechnology 3.601 2.775 1.367 7.743 5.89% Others 2.296 0.839 0.609 3.745 8.63%

Source: MOST, compiled by Digitimes, June 2018