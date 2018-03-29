Taiwan science parks post record revenues of NT$2.462 trillion for 2017

Government-run Hsinchu Science Park (HSP), Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) and Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) generated combined revenues of NT$2.462 trillion (US$82.74 billion) in 2017, hitting highest-ever annual level and growing 3.58% on year, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).
HSP recorded revenues of NT$1.019 trillion, down 1.98% on year; STSP had NT$878.759 billion, up 5.93%; and CTSP posted NT$563.826 billion, up 11.13%.
The three science parks posted a combined export value of NT$1.725 trillion in 2017, increasing 14.22% on year, and a combined import value of NT$795.883 billion, decreasing 3.49%, MOST said.
As of the end of February 2018, 948 firms had been approved to station in the three parks and 840 of them had set up or were setting up factories there, MOST indicated. There were 273,409 employees in the three parks in February: 152,917 in HSP, 75,885 in STSP and 44,607 in CTSP, MOST noted.
MOST: Science park revenues by industry, 2017 (NT$b)
Industry categories
HSP
STSP
CTSP
Total
Y/Y
IC
740.245
537.238
349.447
1,626.930
3.45%
Opto-electronics
141.762
281.557
178.081
601.401
1.13%
Computers & peripherals
39.319
1.987
2.991
44.297
8.35%
Networking & communication
36.815
5.150
0.076
42.040
10.56%
Precision machinery
43.976
40.634
27.645
112.256
14.74%
Biotechnology
10.095
9.569
3.948
23.612
7.02%
Others
6.670
2.623
1.638
10.391
7.41%
Source: MOST, compiled by Digitimes, March 2018