Bits + chips
Taiwan science parks post record revenues of NT$2.462 trillion for 2017
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Thursday 29 March 2018

Government-run Hsinchu Science Park (HSP), Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) and Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) generated combined revenues of NT$2.462 trillion (US$82.74 billion) in 2017, hitting highest-ever annual level and growing 3.58% on year, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).

HSP recorded revenues of NT$1.019 trillion, down 1.98% on year; STSP had NT$878.759 billion, up 5.93%; and CTSP posted NT$563.826 billion, up 11.13%.

The three science parks posted a combined export value of NT$1.725 trillion in 2017, increasing 14.22% on year, and a combined import value of NT$795.883 billion, decreasing 3.49%, MOST said.

As of the end of February 2018, 948 firms had been approved to station in the three parks and 840 of them had set up or were setting up factories there, MOST indicated. There were 273,409 employees in the three parks in February: 152,917 in HSP, 75,885 in STSP and 44,607 in CTSP, MOST noted.

MOST: Science park revenues by industry, 2017 (NT$b)

Industry categories

HSP

STSP

CTSP

Total

Y/Y

IC

740.245

537.238

349.447

1,626.930

3.45%

Opto-electronics

141.762

281.557

178.081

601.401

1.13%

Computers & peripherals

39.319

1.987

2.991

44.297

8.35%

Networking & communication

36.815

5.150

0.076

42.040

10.56%

Precision machinery

43.976

40.634

27.645

112.256

14.74%

Biotechnology

10.095

9.569

3.948

23.612

7.02%

Others

6.670

2.623

1.638

10.391

7.41%

Source: MOST, compiled by Digitimes, March 2018

© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.