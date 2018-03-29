Taiwan science parks post record revenues of NT$2.462 trillion for 2017

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Government-run Hsinchu Science Park (HSP), Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) and Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) generated combined revenues of NT$2.462 trillion (US$82.74 billion) in 2017, hitting highest-ever annual level and growing 3.58% on year, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).

HSP recorded revenues of NT$1.019 trillion, down 1.98% on year; STSP had NT$878.759 billion, up 5.93%; and CTSP posted NT$563.826 billion, up 11.13%.

The three science parks posted a combined export value of NT$1.725 trillion in 2017, increasing 14.22% on year, and a combined import value of NT$795.883 billion, decreasing 3.49%, MOST said.

As of the end of February 2018, 948 firms had been approved to station in the three parks and 840 of them had set up or were setting up factories there, MOST indicated. There were 273,409 employees in the three parks in February: 152,917 in HSP, 75,885 in STSP and 44,607 in CTSP, MOST noted.

MOST: Science park revenues by industry, 2017 (NT$b) Industry categories HSP STSP CTSP Total Y/Y IC 740.245 537.238 349.447 1,626.930 3.45% Opto-electronics 141.762 281.557 178.081 601.401 1.13% Computers & peripherals 39.319 1.987 2.991 44.297 8.35% Networking & communication 36.815 5.150 0.076 42.040 10.56% Precision machinery 43.976 40.634 27.645 112.256 14.74% Biotechnology 10.095 9.569 3.948 23.612 7.02% Others 6.670 2.623 1.638 10.391 7.41%

Source: MOST, compiled by Digitimes, March 2018