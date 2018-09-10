Lite-On Tech August revenues down on year

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

EMS provider Lite-On Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$18.593 billion (US$606 million) for August, increasing 19.92% sequentially but decreasing 0.15%% on year.

The on-year drop in August consolidated revenue resulted from the transfer of its CCM (compact camera module) business unit to Hong Kong-based LuxVisions Innovation in June 2018, Lite-On said.

Of the revenues, 59% came from IT products (power supplies used in servers, PCs and mobile devices, and PC peripherals and MFPs); 15% from optoelectronics products (CCMs, LED devices and lighting); and 20% from SSDs and ODDs, Lite-On indicated.

It posted consolidated revenues of NT$137.321 billion for January-August, slipping 2.29% on year.