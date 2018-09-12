Lite-On Tech to dispose of stakes in 3 China subsidiaries

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Lite-On Technology has decided to sell all stakes in three wholly-owned China-based subsidiaries to China-based touch panel maker Top-Touch Electronics at a tentative price of CNY530 million (US$77.6 million).

The subsidiaries, which make structural components of hand-held devices, are Guangzhou Lite-On Mobile Electronic Component, Shenzhen Lite-On Mobile Precision Molds, and Zhuhai Lite-On Mobile Technology.

The final transaction price will be adjusted based on provisions to be specified in the agreement for the deal, and the transaction is expected to complete in fourth-quarter 2018.

Guangzhou Lite-On, Shenzhen Lite-On and Zhuhai Lite-On suffered net operating losses of CNY178.1 million, CNY21.9 million and CNY371.0 million respectively for 2017.

Lite-On Tech is in shifting its focus to LED devices and outdoor lighting, automotive electronics as well as application of products to cloud computing, industrial automation, smart medical care and IoT (Internet of Things), company CEO Warren Chen noted.

The selling of the subsidiaries is in line with the company's business transformation, Chen added.