TI, Taiwan makers team up to develop car electronics solutions

Jessie Lin, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Texas Instruments (TI) and member firms of a new generation driver platform R&D alliance set up in Taiwan three years ago have jointly developed a spate of automotive electronics solutions particularly including ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), which are expected to enter the supply chains of first-tier automakers in the near future through integration of the R&D resources.

TI is now a leading supplier of chip solutions for ADAS millimeter wave (MMW) radars with a wide range of operating frequencies, placing it in a good position to tap the lucrative global market for such radars. The market scale is estimated to see a 40% CAGR during 2017-2022 to reach US$22 billion by 2022, Digitimes Research estimates.

As a member of the Next Generation Internet of Vehicles Driver Platform Research and Development Alliance jointly established in April 2015 by TI and Taiwan's Automotive Research and Testing Center, Alpha Networks has developed a 77Ghz MMW radar in collaboration with TI, which features two transmitters and four receivers able to detect three lanes and can perform 20-30 signal updates per second, with detection length ranging from 80 to 180 meters. The Taiwan company is slated to kick off shipments of the radars within two years.

MMW radar sensor

Among other members, Jorjin Technologies has rolled out an MMW radar sensor to detect breathing conditions and heart beats of drivers, and the sensor can accurately gauge the physiologic values of a driver if it is placed 50-100 centimeters away from the driver. The sensor can also detect how many people are in a car, whether there is a child inside, and whether to tune up or down in-car video and audio systems.

In addition, Autoequips Tech has come out with a 3D high-definition panoramic image monitoring system that can work with 360-degree AVM (around view monitoring ) system and MMW radar sensor to detect blind spots when drivers change car directions.

Meanwhile, TI has launched TDA2xSoC, a car-use deep learning solution with low power consumption of only 2.5W. The solution features four embedded vision engines responsible for complicated neural network algorithms and spans various application areas of ADAS for Level 3 autonomous driving, such as front-camera, surround-view and the emerging area of sensor fusion.