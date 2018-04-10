Asustek 1Q18 revenues down 9% on year

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Asustek Computer has announced consolidated revenues of NT$99 billion (US$3.38 billion) for the first quarter of 2018, down 9% on year with revenues for March increasing 51% on month but dropping 10% on year to come to NT$40.8 billion.

In the first quarter, Asustek's product and channel mixes helped the company see rising demand and improved product ASP. The on-year decline in the first-quarter revenues was mainly the result of the appreciation of the Taiwan currency.

The company has already planned new notebooks, smartphones, motherboards/graphics cards and gaming products for the second half of 2018 and will strengthen its marketing and channel management to further improve its operation in the second half.

Asustek released its ZenFone 5Q priced at NT$9,900 in March, and its new flagship smartphones that feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 and 845 APs will also become available in the second quarter targeting the price range between NT$4,000 and NT$15,000. The company's smartphone business is also expected to turn profitable in the third quarter after the new smartphones begin mass shipments in their major markets worldwide.