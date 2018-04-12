Advantech sets up branch office in Vietnam

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Industrial PC company Advantech has set up a branch office in Vietnam through a joint venture with system integrator partner TechPro.

Advantech is looking to expand in Southeast Asia via the office and will begin nurturing talent and moving its technologies and solutions to the Vietnam office to better serve its existing clients and establish partnerships with new ones in the country.

Advantech has also announced March consolidated revenues of NT$4.39 billion (US$149.22 million), rising 48.02% on month and 9.36% on year with consolidated revenues for the first quarter increasing 13.48% on year to reach NT$11.36 billion.

The IPC player saw the strongest on-year revenue growth in Europe in March, while amounts from the Greater China and North America both increased stably. The company's Intelligent Systems Group (ISG), Embedded Core Group (ECG) and Service IoT Group (SIoT) performed strongly during the month.

For the first quarter overall, Advantech achieved significant revenue growths in both Europe and North America and stable rise in Greater China. The company's ISG and ECG both had magnificent performances in the quarter.

Facing fierce competition from Ennoconn, an affiliate of the Foxconn Group, Advantech has also been aggressively seeking acquisition and investment targets recently. In March, the company invested in Turkey-based channel retailer Alitek, obtained an 18% stake in wireless module developer Azurewave and around 19% stake in Japan-based Nippon RAD.

Adantech has already planned more investments for a later time, focusing on strengthening its component and vertical integration.