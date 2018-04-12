Young Optics March revenues hit 4-year high

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Young Optics saw its consolidated revenues grow 69.95% on month and 72.1% on year to a four-year high of NT$507 million (US$17.31 million) in March thanks to increased shipments of pico-projectors to China.

According to IDC, sales of projector products totaled 3.16 million units in China in 2017, increasing 25.8% from a year earlier.

Sales of pico-projectors and optical modules will account for 46-50% of Young Optics' total revenues in the first half of 2018, according to company sources.

Other growth-driving products in the first half will also include industrial optical modules (18-20%), optical image devices/components (16-18%) and other optical projecting products (14-18%), added the sources.

Young Optics also began to ship smart shelf displays in the first quarter of 2018, expecting sales of this category of products to account for 5-10% of total revenues in the year.

Young Optics raming projector shipments to China

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, April 2018