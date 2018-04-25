Young Optics not to deal out dividend for 2017

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Optical component and module maker Young Optics has decided to not distribute any dividend for 2017.

Young Optical posted consolidated revenues of NT$4.455 billion (US$148 million), gross margin of 18.24%, net operating loss of NT$135.8 million, net loss of NT$149 million and net loss per share of NT$1.31 for 2017.

For first-quarter 2018, Young Optics recorded consolidated revenues of NT$1.192 billion, gross margin of 20.64%, net profit of NT$4.2 million and net EPS of NT$0.04.

Shipments of pico-projection optical modules in first-quarter 2018 hiked on year due to strong demand for 1080p screenless TVs and demand will remain strong in the second quarter, Young Optics said. Shipments of surveillance lens modules for smart home devices are expected to significantly increase in the second quarter, Young Optics noted.

Young Optics started production of lens modules used in surveillance cameras on store shelves in April and is undertaking trial production of lens modules used in 3D printers, with shipments expected to begin in May.