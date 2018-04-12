Everlight showcasing 3D LED automotive taillight at Taipei AMAP 2018

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics is exhibiting a 3D LED automotive taillight at Taipei International Auto Parts & Accessories Show (AMPA) during April 11-14.

The 3D LED automotive taillight features special optical design to match geometric array of LED chips for different light-emitting angles to reach 3D display effect, Everlight said. Such a taillight has flexibility in creating aesthetic appearance and is advantageous over OLED automotive taillights in environmental durability and production cost, Everlight claimed.

The 3D LED automotive taillight complies with European regulations ECE R6 and ECE R7 and has a wide range of LED chips from 0.2W to 1W, Everlight indicated.

Everlight-developed 3D LED automotive taillight

Photo: Company