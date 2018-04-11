Displays
Coretronic reports increased sales for March
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES
Wednesday 11 April 2018

Backlight unit (BLU) supplier Coretronic has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.74 billion (US$162.3 million) for March, up 40% sequentially and 12% on year. For the first quarter of 2018, revenues totaled NT$12.38 billion, down 17.8% on quarter but up 1.2% on year.

Sales of display products, including laser TVs and high-end embedded projectors, totaled 147,000 units valued at NT$1.84 billion, increasing 97% in unit shipments and 83% in sales value from the previous month.

The company expects its shipments of display products to drop 10% sequentially in April due to a high base reached in March.

Sales of BLUs, ODM display solutions and EMS services reached 3.93 million units valued at NT$2.14 billion in March, up 18% and 28%, respectively, as compared to a month earlier.

Shipments of BLUs and ODM/EMS products are expected to remain flat in April, according to company sources.

