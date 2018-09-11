Displays
Coretronic reports increased sales for August
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Backlight unit (BLU) provider Coretronic has reported revenues of NT$5.038 billion (US$163.45 million) for August, up 3% on month and 9% on year. Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$36.23 billion, increasing 10% from a year earlier.

Sales of image solutions and display products reached NT$1.827 billion in August, increasing 27% from the previous month. For the first eight months of 2018, sales of image and display devices totaled NT$12.132 billion, up 16% on year.

Shipment momentum for display products will continue into September, according to company sources.

Shipments of BLUs, ODM TV products and EMS devices totaled NT$2.312 billion in August, up 1% on month. Sales of these items are expected to stay steady in September, said the sources.

For the January-August period, sales of BLUs, ODM and EMS products amounted to NT$16.89 billion, decreasing 1% from a year earlier.

Realtime news
© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.