Coretronic reports increased sales for August

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Backlight unit (BLU) provider Coretronic has reported revenues of NT$5.038 billion (US$163.45 million) for August, up 3% on month and 9% on year. Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$36.23 billion, increasing 10% from a year earlier.

Sales of image solutions and display products reached NT$1.827 billion in August, increasing 27% from the previous month. For the first eight months of 2018, sales of image and display devices totaled NT$12.132 billion, up 16% on year.

Shipment momentum for display products will continue into September, according to company sources.

Shipments of BLUs, ODM TV products and EMS devices totaled NT$2.312 billion in August, up 1% on month. Sales of these items are expected to stay steady in September, said the sources.

For the January-August period, sales of BLUs, ODM and EMS products amounted to NT$16.89 billion, decreasing 1% from a year earlier.