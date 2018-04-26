Coretronic Robotics to begin producing surveillance drones in July

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Coretronic Intelligent Robotics, a robot-manufacturing arm of BLU maker Coretronic, is expected to begin volume production of smart drone products designed for surveillance purposes in July, according to company sources.

Leveraging a core sensory fusion system and robotic brain, Coretronic's drone products are able to realize autonomous flights and conduct detection, perception, path mapping and landing, stated the sources.

The drones can be used as flying IP cameras to upgrade the efficiency of aerial security patrolling missions. The drone-based surveillance solutions can also be integrated with fleet management solutions and other ground-based security systems, the sources claimed.

The company said it is developing and manufacturing the drone products in cooperation with a startup in the Silicon Valley, and it has delivered to its partners for field tests and verification.

The company is currently exhibiting its smart security drone products and related solutions at the ongoing Secutech 2018 in Taipei from April 25-27.

Coretronic smart drone

Photo: Company