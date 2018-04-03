Young Fast aims to swing back to profit in 2018

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Young Fast Optoelectronics plans to ramp up its shipments of large-size touch panel solutions to the industrial control and household appliance sectors as its aims to swing back to profitability in 2018.

The company posted net losses of NT$6 million (US$205,860) or NT$0.04 per share on revenues of NT$890 million in 2017. It also reported a net loss of NT$1.01 per share in 2016.

The company aims to ramp the ratio of industry control- and appliance-use touch panels to 55% in 2018, up from 35-40% a year earlier, according to company president Hsu Yi-chuan.

The ratio of consumer touch panels will be reduced to 25-30% in 2018, Hsu added, noting that shipments to the wearable segment and niche markets will also increase significantly in 2018.

While the business prospects will remain flat in the first half of 2018, the company expects a strong pick-up in the second half of the year as a number of new product development projects will begin to bear fruit then, Hsu stated.

Sales of the company's cable business will remain stable in 2018 with total sales reaching about NT$300-350 million in the year.

Despite the losses seen in 2017, the company still plans to hand out a cash dividend of NT$0.30 for the year.

Young Fast president Hsu Yi-chuan

Photo: Siu Han, Digitimes, April 2018