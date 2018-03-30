StarVR approved to list on Taiwan emerging stock market

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

StarVR, a VR device joint venture between Acer and Sweden-based Starbreeze, has obtained approval from the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) to list on the local Emerging Stock Board.

StarVR is expected to make its debut on the local bourse in April or May, according to company sources. StarVR has a total of 48.218 million shares outstanding.

StarVR is currently focusing on developing high-end HMD VR devices for the enterprise and commercial segments, particularly the location-based entertainment operators, said company vice chairman Jerry Kao.

StarVR's location-based entertainment solutions include customized hardware design, on-site setup, staff training and after-sale services, Kao said, noting that these solutions have found their way to IMAX VR experience shops in Los Angles and New York, SEGA's gaming centers and a VR-themed park in Dubai.

StarVR also managed to start generating profits in 2017, Kao claimed.

StarVR vice chairman Jerry Kao

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, March 2018