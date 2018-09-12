StarVR shifting focus to enterprise market

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

VR (virtual reality) solutions provider StarVR is moving to shift its operation focus to high-end enterprise applications from the location-based entertainment market, and its next-generation StarVR One headset unveiled at a recent Canada show has won intensive inquiries from potential enterprise clients, especially those in the auto and aerospace sectors, according to company vice chairman Jerry Kao.

A joint venture between Acer and Sweden's video games developer Starbreeze, the company released its StarVR One head-mounted display (HMD) at the SIGGRAPH 2018 held August 12-16 in Vancouver.

The headset features 210-degree horizontal and 130-degree vertical field of view, nearly 100% human viewing angle, as well as 5K resolution to bring improved immersion to the VR experience. In addition, the device is also fitted with high-speed optical tracking system that can accurately track diverse motions in a large range, Kao revealed.

Kao continued that his company can provide VR solutions for both location-based entertainment service providers and enterprise users. For the former, StarVR has customers including the Canada-based IMAX, which set up VR experience centers in Los Angles and New York in early 2017; Japan's Sega Joypolis in Tokyo, which inaugurated a StarVR experience zone in December 2017; and the world's largest indoor VR park established by Emaar in Dubia in March 2018.

Nevertheless, Kao indicated, the location-based entertainment market involves huge investment in the initial period, with StarVR having to share the operating risks with operators of the entertainment service. This has prompted the company to shift its focus to the enterprise market.

Kao said that many prospective enterprise clients from around the world have expressed keen interest in the firm's StarVR One headset since its debut at the Canada fair, as the device has boasted more new possibilities such as supporting high-precision VR experiences, offering driving or aviation simulations, and detecting construction engineering design defects.

Kao is optimistic that the firm's StarVR One will trigger a VR incorporation spree in the enterprise market.

StarVR vice chairman Jerry Kao

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, September 2018