China speeding up testing for autonomous driving

Lena Li, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

China is speeding up its development of autonomous driving technology with plans to collect data on trial autonomous driving mileage of up to 50 million km in 40 main cities in China through the end of 2020, according to China-based tech.sina.com.

Data collection on the first five million km will be finished in 2018, the 15 million km in 2019 and the 30 million km in 2020, according to China's Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATRC).

Data to be collected will cover various scenarios of autonomous driving including high-speed running, parking at basement garages, driving in urban, rural and mountain areas under various weather conditions, CATRC said.

Beijing, Shanghai and Chongqing are the first three cities that allow road testing for autonomous driving, and Hangzhou, Shenzhen and Guangzhou are waiting for approvals for doing so. Meanwhile, China's automakers SAIC Motor and NIO, as well as Internet search engine company Baidu have received licensees for conducting road testing for autonomous driving.

China's regulations on road testing for autonomous driving are mainly based on those used in the US. But the set of rules in the US places greater emphasis on vehicle safety standards, and the rules in Beijing and Shanghai emphasize that manual labor can take over driving rights in a timely manner, the report said.

Prior to road testing, SAIC Motor has completed closed road testing for a total mileage of more than 50,000 km. Including SAIC Motor, nearly 50 enterprises have applied with Shanghai city government for road testing licenses. In addition, 13 China-based enterprises, including SAIC Motor, NIO, Baidu, Changan Automobile and TuSimple, have obtained licenses for road testing in California.