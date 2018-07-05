Baidu unveils AI chip, Level 4 autonomous mini-bus

Lena Li, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

China-based search engine Baidu has unveiled Kunlun chip with high-performance computing for AI scenarios, and Apolong 14-seat Level 4 autonomous mini-bus based on its Apollo open autonomous driving platform, at Baidu Create 2018 AI developer conference Beijing, China-based tech.sina.com cited company chairman and CEO Robin Li as indicating.

Kunlun can be used in servers at cloud data centers and edge computing at terminal devices, Li said. Based on Samsung Electronics' 14nm process, Kunlun features 260TOPS, 512GB/second memory bandwidth and power consumption of 100W and can be applied to deep learning algorithms, natural language processing, voice recognition, large-scale recommendations and autonomous driving. Kunlun has two versions, 818-300 for training in deep learning and 818-100 for inference.

Baidu developed Apolong via cooperation with China-based automaker Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry, and plans to deploy 100 such mini-buses in some large cities in China and in Tokyo in early 2019.

At the AI developer conference, Baidu also announced the release of its AI service platform Baidu Brain 3.0 which has 110 items of AI capability and multi-modal deep semantic understanding technology.