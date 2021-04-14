Teco invests in ZEPT

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Teco Electric & Machinery has acquired a 25% stake in ZEPT, a Taiwan-based startup that develops powertrain modules used in electric vehicles (EVs), for cooperation in developing EV-use power systems and tapping corresponding markets.

Founded in 2018, ZEPT has developed a 95kW 3-in-1 (motor, electronic/electric control unit, gear box) powertrain module, with samples being tested in electric trucks and commercial vehicles by local and overseas EV vendors.

As ZEPT's 3-in-1 powertrain technology complements Teco's capability in EV-use motors and drives, the investment is expected to strengthen Teco's design in EV-use power systems and help Teco shorten process of product certification and time to market.

Both Teco and ZEPT are members of the Foxconn-led MIH Alliance for EV development.