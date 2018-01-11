CPT to ramp up all-screen handset panels in 2018

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT) aims to ramp up shipments of its 18:9 all-screen handset panels to 15 million units in 2018 compared to one million units shipped a year earlier, according to company sources.

While the production of all-screen panels will continue to focus on 5.34-, 5.45-, 5.72- and 5.99-inch sizes, CPT also plans to begin rolling out HD+ 18:9 panels in 2018 in addition to the current HD model, said the sources.

CPT's shipments of tablet-use panels accounted for 20% global shipments in 2017, trailing after BOE Technology. The company expects to maintain the same ranking in 2018 in the segment despite the dwindling tablet market.

The company's panel shipments for automotive and industrial control applications reached 12 million units in 2017, accounting for 40% of CPT's total revenues in the year. Shipments of such panels are likely to ramp up to 14 million units in 2018 for a 45% share of total sales, revealed the sources.

CPT will also jack up the shipment ratio of large-sized automobile and industrial control displays to further shore up its sales and earnings, added the sources, noting that current production is focusing on 6- to 8-inch products and will move to 10-inch and above models.

The company is also utilizing its 6G production lines to produce 2.4-inch panels for feature phones. Shipments of such small-sized panels reached five million units in 2017 and will expand significantly in 2018.

Photo: Digitimes file photo