Panel makers ramping up production of all-screen displays
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 5 December 2017]

Flat panel makers including Innolux, AU Optronics (AUO) and BOE Technology are ramping up their production of profiled all-screen displays in response to rising demand from the smartphone sector, according sources from upstream suppliers.

More smartphone vendors are expected to adopt all-screen displays for their models to be launched in 2018 after Apple released the all-screen iPhone X, said the sources.

BOE plans to roll out 6.18-inch all-screen AMOLED displays with a resolution of 2,992 by 1,440 pixels in early 2018, indicated the sources, noting that a number of China-based smartphone vendors are likely to adopt such panels.

AUO began to produce 18:9 all-screen TFT LCD panels in the third quarter of 2017 and plans to shift the bulk of its production of smartphone panels to all-screen models in the first half of 2018, revealed the sources.

Additionally, AUO is developing all-screen displays for clients and is expected to begin volume production of such displays shortly, added the sources.

Meanwhile, Innolux is deferring its production of all-screen panels from 2017 to 2018 to match clients' product roadmaps, said the sources.

The penetration rate of the all-screen models to the global smartphone shipments is expected to increase to 30% in 2018, up from 8% in 2017 as the world's top-six smartphone vendors, Apple, Samsung Electronics, Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi Technology, all are expected to launch all-screen models in 2018, said the sources.

Among them, Huawei is likely to roll out four all-screen models in 2018, while Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi each will launch at least two, indicated the sources.

Penetration rate of all-screen smartphones to increase significantly in 2018 Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, December 2017

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
