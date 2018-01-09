Displays
CPT, HannStar Display report decreased sales for December
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES
Tuesday 9 January 2018

LCD panel makers Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT) and HannStar Display both have reported decreased sales for December 2017 due to seasonality.

CPT saw its revenues decline 10.8% on month and 30% on year to NT$2.718 billion (US$92.36 million) in December. For all of 2017, revenues totaled NT$34.758 billion, increasing 4.9% on year.

CPT's shipments of large-sized panels reached 101,000 units, up 4.6% on month but down 17.8% on year. Shipments of small- to medium-sized panels totaled 21.99 million units, decreasing 1.2% sequentially and 26.4% on year.

CPT's total LCD panel shipments reached 300 million units in 2017, accounting for a 8-9% market share globally, down from 10% a year ago.

HannStar saw its revenues drop 11.7% on month and 46.5% on year to NT$1.76 billion in December. For all of 2017, revenues totaled NT$23.744 billion, down 0.76% from a year earlier.

HannStar shipped 211,000 large-sized panels in December, up 34.5% on month. The company also shipped 47.14 million small- and medium-sized panels in the month, up 20.5% sequentially.

Realtime news
