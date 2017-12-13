Taipei, Thursday, December 14, 2017 18:21 (GMT+8)
Global large-size LCD panel shipments to slow down in 4Q17, says IDC
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 13 December 2017]

Global shipment momentum of large-sized LCD panels is expected to slow down in the fourth quarter of 2017 after experiencing a 5.7% sequential growth to 220 million units in the third quarter of 2017, according to IDC.

Moreover, the large-sized panel segment is likely to face mounting challenge of oversupply in the in the fourth quarter as the average size of LCD TV panels is expected to increase moderately by 1.2 inches in 2017, which will not be sufficient to gobble up all of newly available capacities, IDC said.

For the third quarter of 2017, shipments of TV and tablet panels increased 7.6% and 16.6%, respectively, on quarter, while those for monitor and notebook applications were down 0.1% and 3.5%, respectively.

Prices of panels for all applications are expected to drift downward in the near future as more capacities of China's 8.5G and 10.5G lines will come online, IDC noted.

BOE Technology maintained its top position for the shipments of large-sized panels in the third quarter, expanding its market share to 23.5% from 21.3% a year earlier. LG Display came in second with a 16.8% share compared to 19.5% a year ago.

Innolux and AU Optronics (AUO) both managed to retain their third and fourth positions in the global large-sized panel rankings and saw their shares advance to 16.6% and 13.8%, respectively, from 16% and 13.6% a year earlier.

Samsung Display ranked fifth with an 8.2% share in the third quarter, down from 11.4% a year earlier.

