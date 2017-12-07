Taipei, Thursday, December 7, 2017 15:03 (GMT+8)
GIS November revenues first on-month decline in 2017
Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 7 December 2017]

Touch panel supplier General Interface Solution (GIS) saw its consolidated revenues slide 15.53% on month to NT$15.072 billion (US$502.05 million) in November, ending its 10 consecutive months of sequential growth since January. November figures however still represented an increase of 69.96% from a year earlier.

Sales of the company's major products to the smartphone, tablet and notebook sectors all suffered declines in November due to off-peak season effects, according to market sources.

Even so, fourth-quarter revenues will continue to grow by a single-digit rate from the previous quarter, the sources estimated.

For the first 11 months of 2017, GIS posted revenues of NT$117.53 billion, increasing 68.24% from a year earlier.

GIS is poised to see continued growth in 2018 as Apple is reported to release three new iPhone devices in the coming year, said the sources.

