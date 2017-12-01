Taipei, Saturday, December 2, 2017 13:55 (GMT+8)
Touch panel maker JTouch declares bankruptcy
Siu Han, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 1 December 2017]

Unable to sustain the fierce price competition from China-based players, Taiwan-based touch panel maker JTouch has declared bankruptcy and will lay off all its employees in the next couple days.

Prior to JTouch, touch panel maker Wintek also declared bankruptcy in 2015.

With the touch panel industry having grown more stable recently, most of the existing touch panel makers are seeing positive performances. Young Fast Optoelectronics was able to achieve a gross margin of 13.47% in the third quarter of 2017 thanks to an improvement in product mix and the company will have a chance to achieve profitable operations for 2017.

Mildex Optical has managed to return to profitable since the fourth quarter of 2016 and enjoyed a gross margin of 21.2% in the third quarter of 2017. TPK Holding and General Interface System (GIS) have also seen their profits increase dramatically in 2017 thanks to orders for iPhone devices.

