New MacBook to boost LCM orders for GIS

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Touch panel maker General Interface Solution (GIS) is expected to land more LCM (LCD module) orders from Apple, which reportedly plans to release an entry-level 13-inch MacBook in the second half of 2018, according to industry sources.

GIS became a LCM supplier for MacBooks in the fourth quarter of 2017, the sources said.

Company chairman Chou Hsien-ying has disclosed that it began shipping LCM for notebooks in fourth-quarter 2017 and the segment accounts for a small portion of GIS' total revenues.

With new orders for MacBooks and other models, GIS is expected to ramp up its LCM shipments to 600,000 units a month by the end of 2018 compared to 300,000 units currently, said the sources.

However, GIS is expected to see its revenues stay flat or up slightly on year in the first half of 2018 as its shipments of 3D touch panels for iPhone X are likely to drop due to slower-than-expected sales of the OLED-based smartphone model, indicated the sources.

Shipments of the iPhone X from Apple's production partner Foxconn Electronics are now projected to reach 18 million and 13 million units in the first and second quarter of 2018, compared to 20-30 million and 15-20 million units forecast previously, said the sources.

GIS will see its revenues rebound in the second half of 2018 thanks to increasing LCM shipments and the launch of next-generation iPhone devices, said the sources, adding that GIS' revenues for all of 2018 will continue to grow at a double-digit rate to NT$140 billion (US$4.803 billion), up from NT$130 billion recorded a year earlier.

GIS to ramp up LCM shipments for MacBooks in 2H18

Photo: Digitimes file photo